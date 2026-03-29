Keller did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Mets, allowing three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Keller was extremely efficient, needing just 77 pitches to blank the Mets over six innings. It was an encouraging outing for the 29-year-old, who has logged 175-plus frames in each of his past three seasons. He lines up for a home matchup against the Orioles next weekend.