Keller adjusted the grip on his changeup during the offseason, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Keller throws a wide range of pitches and consistently tinkers with his offerings, though his changeup has never been a major part of his arsenal. It's unclear exactly how he changed the pitch, but he threw it six times in his spring debut Sunday against the Rays -- all against lefties. Keller reported feeling comfortable with the pitch, per Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, so it could be a more prominent part of Keller's game plan in 2026.