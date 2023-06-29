Keller (9-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Padres.

Keller allowed a pair of hitters to reach base in his first two innings but settled in to quiet the Padres thereafter. Despite generating fewer swings and misses of late -- he had only three swinging strikes across 104 total pitches Wednesday -- he has allowed only one earned run in three of his last four starts. Keller is also tied for fourth in the majors with nine wins, and he's picked up four positive decisions in his last seven outings.