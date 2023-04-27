Keller (3-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out 10.

Keller allowed a pair of runs in the first inning but managed to skirt further damage with a 10-strikeout performance, setting a new season high. The 27-year-old Keller now has five consecutive quality starts, lowering his ERA to 3.53 with a 1.21 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB over 35.2 innings. He'll look to keep his breakout season rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week in Tampa Bay.