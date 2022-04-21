Keller (0-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers.

Keller entered Wednesday's start having walked five batters across only 7.2 innings of work. However, he was consistently in the zone against the Brewers, as 58 of his 75 pitches went for strikes and he started ahead in the count for 17 of the 20 batters he faced. The overall results followed this improvement, as Keller allowed only a solo home run to Rowdy Tellez in the second inning. Though he took the loss, this was an encouraging step for Keller, who lines up to make his next start Tuesday at home in a rematch against Milwaukee.