Pirates' Mitch Keller: Struggles in third straight start

Keller (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits, four walks and two hit batsmen while striking out three over four innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Thursday.

Keller's struggles reached a third straight start, a span in which he's been unable to complete five frames. He's given up 18 runs over 12.2 innings across those outings, and he's allowed at least four runs in five of his last six games. Keller's now at a 5.14 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB through 77 innings over 14 starts. His next start is projected to be on the road against the Athletics in hitter-friendly Sacramento, which could be trouble for him trying to end the skid.