Keller (8-3) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Keller yielded a pair of two-run innings, which was enough to send him to defeat in a game during which Pittsburgh couldn't push any runs across the plate. The right-hander has given up four or more runs in four of his past five starts after doing so only once through his initial 10 outings. The rough stretch has pushed his season ERA to 3.62 after it sat at 2.44 less than a month ago. Keller is still racking up strikeouts -- he's fanned at least seven all but once during the recent downturn -- so it's likely wise to stick with him in most fantasy formats to see if he's able to turn things back around. He's tentatively lined up for a road start in Miami his next time out.