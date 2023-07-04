Keller (9-4) took the loss Monday versus the Dodgers, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings.

The Dodgers did their damage early in the game, as they managed just one hit over three innings versus two Pirates relievers. Keller had a couple of stumbles in June -- he's allowed exactly one run in three of his last six starts, but he's also given up at least four runs in the other three outings in that span. The right-hander is now at a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 125:29 K:BB through 110 innings over 18 starts. Keller is projected for a road start this weekend against the Diamondbacks.