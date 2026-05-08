Keller (4-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Keller trailed 2-1 after three innings, but he finished his outing with a trio of scoreless frames. As usual this season, the right-hander wasn't overpowering -- he managed a modest eight whiffs and four punchouts -- but that didn't prevent him from picking up his fourth victory and sixth quality start through eight outings. Keller's advanced metrics don't pop off the page, but he's getting the job done with a 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 47 frames on the season. He'll draw a promising matchup in what's scheduled to be a home matchup versus Colorado his next time out.