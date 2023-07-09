Keller did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and five walks while striking out four batters.

Keller was a bit wild in the contest, throwing just 57 of 99 pitches for a strike and walking a season-high five hitters. However, the free passes didn't hurt him since he didn't allow more than one in any frame and yielded just one hit (a sixth-inning single by Ketel Marte). Following a rough patch in late May and early June, Keller has notched four quality starts over his past six outings, a span during which he's posted a 2.68 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. The right-hander heads into the All-Star break in the midst of a career-best campaign in which he's recorded a 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHP and 129:34 K:BB over 117 innings while posting a 9-4 record.