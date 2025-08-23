Cruz (concussion) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cruz suffered a concussion in a collision with teammate Jack Suwinski on Aug. 12 versus Milwaukee. Cruz was subsequently placed on the 7-day concussion IL, where he's remained since. It's not clear how long Cruz will be on his rehab assignment, but enough time has passed that he's eligible to be activated and return to the big club at any point.