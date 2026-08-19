Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during the Pirates' 4-1 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Cruz was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, but he had to wait until Tuesday to make his return to the lineup. He made an immediate impact in his return with a two-run long ball in the fifth to put the Pirates up for good. It's a great sign for Cruz, who had been working his way back from a fractured left hand that he suffered in early June. His return is a significant boost for a Pirates team attempting to make a late surge to reach the postseason.