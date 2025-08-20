Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cruz (concussion) has ramped up his activity over the last 24-to-48 hours but isn't yet ready to return from the 7-day injured list, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "He's making progress and he's improving and he's feeling a lot better," Tomczyk said.

After landing on the IL last Wednesday, Cruz is now eligible to return at any point, but the 26-year-old looks like he'll still need a little more time to clear the concussion protocol. Jack Suwinski has received most of the starts in center field while Cruz has been on the shelf.