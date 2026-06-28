Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Out through All-Star break

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that he expects Cruz (hand) to return from the 10-day injured list at some point in July, most likely after the All-Star break, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The timeline laid out by Cherington isn't an unexpected one, after the GM had previously said June 14 that Cruz was likely to need 4-to-6 weeks to recover from non-displaced fourth and fifth metacarpal fractures in his left hand. Cruz has made positive strides in his recovery over the past two weeks and is scheduled to report to the Pirates' facility in Florida this week to accelerate his baseball activities.