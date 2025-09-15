Cruz is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending right-hander Jameson Taillon to the bump, but the left-handed-hitting Cruz will nonetheless retreat to the bench in the series opener. It's the third time over the last five contests that he's been absent from the lineup, but the first two times he sat out came against lefties. Cruz is slashing just .186/.276/.314 across 74 games since the beginning of June. Jack Suwinski will handle center field for the Pirates on Monday.