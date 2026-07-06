Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Still trending toward July return

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Cruz (hand) is progressing well and will hopefully return from the 10-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After shedding the cast on his fractured left hand, Cruz reported to the Pirates' facility in Florida last week to resume baseball activities. He looks poised to remain in Florida through at least the upcoming week to continue the ramp-up process, and if all goes well, Cruz could be ready for a rehab assignment once minor-league games resume following the All-Star break. The Pirates remain optimistic that Cruz will be ready to come off the IL before the end of July.