Cruz went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

Cruz got the Pirates on the board with an RBI double in the first inning. He'd add another RBI in the seventh before driving in a third run in the ninth with a fielder's choice that tied the game 7-7. The 25-year-old Cruz picked up where he left off before the All-Star break -- he's gone 16-for-45 (.356) over his last 12 games with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBI in that span. The shortstop is now slashing .252/.304/.447 on the season with 14 homers, 47 RBI, 43 runs scored and seven steals across 86 games.