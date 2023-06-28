Castro went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Padres.

Castro has fallen into a bench role in recent weeks, though he's now started consecutive games at third base. The Pirates haven't announced an injury to Ke'Bryan Hayes, so it's unlikely that Castro maintains a consistent role. Even when given an opportunity, he's gone through significant struggles and maintained just a .185 average with four RBI and two runs scored across his last 54 at-bats.