Castro went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Castro has taken advantage of Ke'Bryan Hayes' (back) absence and appeared in the lineup for six of eight games since being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis. Hayes will now be sidelined until at least Aug. 24 after being placed on the injured list Tuesday, which should lock Castro in as the primary third baseman in Pittsburgh for the time being. Since returning to the majors, Castro has collected eight hits in 24 at-bats with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored.
