Castro is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates are facing three righties this weekend against the Mets, and so far Castro has started on the bench in the first two games of the series. He had started nine of 10 games prior to this weekend, with four of those starts coming against righties, but lately Ji Hwan Bae has handled the keystone against righties.