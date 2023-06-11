Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Castro will take a seat for a third straight game and seems to have moved into the short side of a platoon with Ji Hwan Bae. With Castro on the bench, Bae will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against Carlos Carrasco and the New York staff.
