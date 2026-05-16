O'Hearn was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies due to right quad discomfort.

O'Hearn went 0-for-1 at the plate Saturday before his quad forced him out of the game in the fourth inning. More will be known regarding the severity of his injury after the Pirates' medical staff completes its evaluation, but any missed time for the 32-year-old would likely result in extra starts in the outfield for Billy Cook or Nick Yorke.