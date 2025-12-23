The Pirates signed O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He'll have the opportunity to stretch the total guarantee to $30 million if he reaches $500,000 in incentives each year of the deal. O'Hearn has slashed .277/.343/.445 over the last three regular seasons between the Orioles and Padres and made his first All-Star team in 2025. The left-handed hitter reversed a career trend and hit better versus lefties (.832 OPS) than righties (.795 OPS) in 2025, so he could be an everyday player in Pittsburgh. With Spencer Horwitz manning first base, O'Hearn will likely see most of his playing time at designated hitter.