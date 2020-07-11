Brito (illness) arrived at the Pirates' camp Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Manager Derek Shelton revealed Sunday that Brito had tested positive for COVID-19, but he's apparently produced two negative tests, allowing him to rejoin the team under MLB protocol. The 27-year-old should serve as outfield depth for the Pirates as part of the team's 60-man roster this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Socrates Brito: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Pirates' Socrates Brito: Added to player pool•
-
Pirates' Socrates Brito: Inks minor-league deal•
-
Blue Jays' Socrates Brito: DFA'd by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Socrates Brito: Collects first hit as Jay•
-
Blue Jays' Socrates Brito: Checks out of lineup•