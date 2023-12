Brito has re-signed with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Brito will receive $800,000 guaranteed, with an additional $400,000 available in incentives. The 31-year-old has hit .298/.349/.478 with 37 homers over his two seasons with Kia, so it's not a surprise the club was anxious to bring him back. Brito last appeared in the majors in 2019.