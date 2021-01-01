Brito signed with the Yankees as a non-roster invitee Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 28-year-old has yet to show anything at the big-league level that indicates he deserves even a bench spot, hitting .179/.216/.309 in 99 games over parts of four seasons. He didn't play at all in 2020 after electing to opt out of the season. The Yankees do have quite a few injury-prone players in their outfield, so there's a possible path for at-bats for Brito, but there's little reason to believe he'll do much with them.