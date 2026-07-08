Pirates' Tyler Callihan: Exiting lineup Wednesday

Callihan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

After starting in each of the last three games at three different positions, Callihan will give up his spot in the lineup Wednesday to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Callihan produced a 1.350 OPS in his first 10 games with Pittsburgh following his promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis in late May, but he's cooled down considerably since then, slashing .224/.278/.327 with a 35.2 percent strikeout rate over his subsequent 19 contests.