Pirates' Tyler Callihan: Moving to bench Thursday

Callihan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Callihan will head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Pirates make room in the lineup for Marcell Ozuna, who will serve as the club's designated hitter and No. 7 batter. After getting off to an excellent start to his time with Pittsburgh upon being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis in late May, Callihan has cooled down considerably. Over his last 12 games, Callihan is slashing .143/.194/.321 with a 45.2 percent strikeout rate.