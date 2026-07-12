Pirates' Tyler Callihan: Heading to bench Sunday

Callihan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Callihan will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Brewers face off against another lefty starter (Robert Gasser) in the finale. Since blasting two home runs in a June 10 game against the Dodgers, Callihan has left the yard just once in his subsequent 24 contests, and he's slashing an underwhelming .231/.282/.354 during that stretch. Callihan could soon find himself as an odd man out of the lineup against right-handed pitching more frequently after the Pirates completed a trade earlier in the weekend for another left-handed bat in Jacob Gonzalez, who may be in store for steady playing time at first base while Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) remains on the injured list.