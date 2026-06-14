Pirates' Tyler Callihan: Solidifying regular role

Callihan will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The left-handed-hitting Callihan will stick in the lineup for the sixth time in eight games, with both of his absences during that stretch coming against left-handed pitchers. While Oneil Cruz (hand) is on the shelf, the Pirates should have a strong-side platoon role available in the outfield for Callihan so long as he continues to perform well. Callihan has been sizzling at the dish since his May 28 call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis, going 7-for-20 (.350 average) with five extra-base hits, a stolen base and a 6:6 BB:K over 10 games.