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Pirates' Wilber Dotel: Activated, named 27th man

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates reinstated Dotel (lat) from the injured list Saturday and appointed him as their 27th man for the team's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Dotel landed on the injured list June 13 with a right lat strain. Since then, he's made three rehab appearances in the minors and given up one run on three hits and three walks while fanning seven batters in 4.2 innings. Now fully healthy, he'll help the Pirates' bullpen get through Saturday's twin bill before likely heading back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

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