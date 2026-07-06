Pirates' Wilber Dotel: Another rehab outing awaits

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Dotel (lat) will make another rehab appearance with a minor-league affiliate Tuesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dotel tossed a scoreless frame for Double-A Altoona during the first appearance of his rehab assignment June 27, but he hasn't pitched since. The right-hander doesn't appear to have suffered a setback in his recovery from a lat strain, as the Pirates opted to have him throw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Friday, per MLB.com. Dotel will now head back to the minors Tuesday for what could be a final tune-up outing before he returns from the 15-day injured list.