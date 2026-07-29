Pirates' Wilber Dotel: Tagged with loss

Dotel (1-3) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk across two innings. He didn't strike out anyone.

Dotel pitched the 11th and 12th innings, and he gave up the deciding run of the game in the 12th frame on an RBI single from James McCann that scored Tyler Locklear. Dotel has yet to allow an earned run in three outings and six innings since returning from the injured list July 18 after missing more than a month with a lat problem. He owns a 4.44 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP across 24.1 innings and 12 outings with the Pirates in 2026.