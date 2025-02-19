Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Rodriguez is dealing with right elbow discomfort, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fellow hurler Sean Sullivan is also battling an elbow issue and is considered further along than Rodriguez, although it's not clear exactly how long either pitcher will be sidelined. Rodriguez is in Pirates camp as a non-roster invitee, and the elbow injury could effectively end his chances of making the team.
