Yankees' Yerry Rodriguez: Inks MiLB pact with Yankees
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees signed Rodriguez (elbow) to a minor-league contract Monday.
Per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, it's a two-year deal for Rodriguez, who is aiming to return around midseason after having Tommy John surgery this past spring. The 28-year-old reliever holds an 8.17 ERA and 33:19 K:BB over 36.1 innings covering parts of three seasons at the big-league level.
