The Pirates released Rodriguez (elbow) on Feb. 22.
Pittsburgh cut Rodriguez shortly after he experienced right elbow soreness upon reporting to spring training. The 27-year-old right-hander previously made 16 relief appearances at the big-league level in 2024 between stops with the Rangers and Blue Jays, logging an 8.72 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 21.2 innings.
