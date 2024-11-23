Atlanta non-tendered Laureano on Friday.

Laureano signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on May 29 after being released by Cleveland two days earlier. He managed to appear in 98 major-league games between the two teams and finished the 2024 regular season slashing .259/.311/.437 with eight stolen bases, 11 home runs and 33 RBI over 309 plate appearances. The 30-year-old Laureano will enter free agency and look to catch on with a team in need of a right-handed hitter in the outfield.