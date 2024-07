Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy said that Garcia isn't dealing with an injury and is getting "more of a mental day than a physical day" as the Rangers wrap up their series with the Rays. Travis Jankowski will occupy right field in place of Garcia, who has gone hitless over 10 at-bats in his last three starts to bring his season-long batting average down to .215.