Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win against Cleveland.

Garcia's two-run shot in the eighth inning was his 24th of the year and fourth in the last eight games. The All-Star outfielder has been heating up again, going 18-for-58 (.310) with 11 extra-base knocks over his last 14 games. Garcia improved his slash line to .266/.334/.527 with 78 RBI and 72 runs scored through 398 plate appearances.