Garcia went 0-for-4 in Sundays 5-2 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Garcia was activated from the injured list after missing 10 games with a quadriceps injury. He recorded three putouts in the field, including a sliding catch, which tested the quad. Prior to the injury, Garcia had been on a roll at the plate, batting .368 (14-for-38) with six extra-base hits (two home runs), nine RBI, three steals and 10 runs scored over nine contests.