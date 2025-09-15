Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Hitless in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia went 0-for-4 in Sundays 5-2 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
Garcia was activated from the injured list after missing 10 games with a quadriceps injury. He recorded three putouts in the field, including a sliding catch, which tested the quad. Prior to the injury, Garcia had been on a roll at the plate, batting .368 (14-for-38) with six extra-base hits (two home runs), nine RBI, three steals and 10 runs scored over nine contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Activated, batting cleanup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Timetable shifts again•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Possible return this weekend•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Return date targeted•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Goes through agility drills•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Shelved with quad strain•