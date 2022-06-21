Miller is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Even though a right-hander (Kyle Gibson) is on the mound for the Phillies, the lefty-hitting Miller will find himself on the bench Tuesday and may have to settle for infrequent starts moving forward. Mitch Garver (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, and he'll likely occupy the designated-hitter spot in most games moving forward to close off a potential avenue to playing time for Miller. Though Miller still has the ability to pick up at-bats at either corner-infield or corner-outfield spot, the quartet of Nate Lowe, Josh H. Smith, Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun are likely to fill out those four positions against right-handed pitching more often than not.