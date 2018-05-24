Mann was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Mann was sent back to the minors to open up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who was summoned from the Express in a corresponding move. The 34-year-old didn't allow a run over five innings of work with the Rangers, so he should be back with the big club when additional bullpen help is next required.

