Nimmo was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nimmo had gone 2-for-2 with a walk and a pair of runs scored before being lifted for a pinch runner in the fourth inning. The 33-year-old outfielder also left Wednesday's game early due to hamstring tightness, though he's said that it is a common occurrence and easily manageable, per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com. If the Rangers decide to sit him down Saturday as a precaution, Sam Haggerty would be a top candidate to start in right field.