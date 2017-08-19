Rangers' Carlos Gomez: Placed on DL
Gomez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.
He was set to miss his sixth straight game with a shoulder cyst, so the Rangers finally bit the bullet and made a roster move. Gomez's cyst was removed from his right shoulder, and it would seem that he should be able to return on or shortly after the minimum 10-day absence. The DL stint is retroactive to Aug. 16. Phil Gosselin was recalled in a corresponding move.
