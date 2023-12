The Rangers selected Coleman (elbow) during the 2023 Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Coleman sat out the entirety of last season while recovering from elbow surgery, so it's not much of a surprise the Yankees didn't add him to their 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. The 25-year-old had a 2.86 ERA in 35 games at the Double-A level in 2022, and he will need to be up with the Rangers for the entirety of the upcoming campaign in order for the club to retain him.