Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Coleman (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and assigned him to Double-A Somerset on Wednesday, Matt Kardos of Somerset's official site reports.

The Rangers selected Coleman in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft, but he never made an appearance for Texas in the 2024 season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in April 2023. He was then returned to the Yankees last winter, but he opened the season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's IL while he recovered from another surgery, this time for his right shoulder. After completing two separate rehab assignments this season, Coleman has now been reinstated, but he'll bump down a level and join the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. Coleman's next appearance with Somerset will be his first at the Double-A level since 2022.