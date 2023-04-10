Double-A Somerset placed Coleman on its 60-day injured list Thursday after the right-hander recently underwent surgery on his throwing elbow, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The nature of Coleman's elbow surgery as well as when exactly it occurred aren't known, but John Brophy of PinstripedProspects.com relays that the 25-year-old will be sidelined for most of the season. Coleman was one of the organization's top relief arms between stops at Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley in 2022, pitching to a 2.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 95:19 K:BB while holding batters to a .170 average over 63.1 innings.