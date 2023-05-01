Seager (hamstring) fielded groundballs prior to games Saturday and Sunday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Seager began baseball activities last week, initially playing catch and taking soft-toss swings. The work in the field represents a progression in those activities. Next up will be running followed by an expected rehab assignment.
More News
-
Rangers' Corey Seager: Still multiple weeks away•
-
Rangers' Corey Seager: Begins baseball activities•
-
Rangers' Corey Seager: Out four weeks with hamstring issue•
-
Rangers' Corey Seager: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Rangers' Corey Seager: Mashes first homer•
-
Rangers' Corey Seager: Not maintaining hot spring•