Rangers' Corey Seager: Missing third straight start

Seager (ribs/jaw) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Seager will be held out of the starting nine for a third straight day while he contends with ribs and jaw soreness stemming from a collision at home plate in Thursday's win over the Royals. Per MLB.com, manager Skip Schumaker relayed Saturday that Seager's condition has improved, but it's unclear if the five-time All-Star will be available off the bench for the series finale. Ezequiel Duran will cover shortstop in place of Seager on Sunday.