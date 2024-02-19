Seager (groin) told reporters Monday that he hopes to be ready for Opening Day but isn't sure it will happen, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Seager underwent surgery in January to repair a sports hernia and was just recently cleared for incline walking and riding a stationary bike. It's not clear when he might be able to resume baseball activities and play in games, but it does not appear to be imminent. If Seager needs a stint on the injured list to start the season, Ezequiel Duran would figure to be in line to fill in at shortstop for the Rangers.